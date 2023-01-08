Rising MMA fighting star Victoria Lee passes away aged just 18

By Chris King • 08 January 2023 • 22:18

Image of MMA star Victoria Lee. Credit: Instagram Victoria Lee

Victoria Lee, a rising star of the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) world passed away aged just 18.

Victoria Lee, a rising star in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has tragically passed away aged just 18. The young fighter’s death was confirmed by her older sister Angela, who said in an Instagram post that Victoria died last December 26. No cause of death was revealed.

Angela’s post read: “On December 26, 2022, our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through… It is incredibly difficult to say this… Our Victoria passed away”.

“She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then. We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same”, she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Lee Pucci (@angelaleemma)



As reported by the Bleacher Report, Victoria first burst onto the MMA scene at the age of 16 when she signed up in February 2021. She had an undefeated record of three wins in three fights with the MMA promotion company ‘ONE’.

Victoria was scheduled to appear in her fourth fight for ‘ONE’ on January 13. According to Yahoo! Sports, it was being broadcast through Prime Video 6.

Competing as an amateur at the junior level, Victoria had already made a name for herself by becoming the junior world champion in the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF). She was also a Hawaii state wrestling champion and won the Hawaiian pankration junior world championship twice.

Her sister Angela is the atomweight champion with ‘ONE’, while her brother Christian, during 2022, also picked up both the lightweight and welterweight titles.

The Temples Memorial Park and Funeral Home website posted an obituary for the deceased fighter. A celebration of Victoria’s life is being planned for January 22, after which she will be buried.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.