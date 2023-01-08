BREAKING: Senegal declares national mourning after 38 people die in bus crash

By Imran Khan • 08 January 2023 • 15:54

Senegal declares national mourning after 38 people die in bus crash.

One of the deadliest accidents in Senegal’s history took place after two buses collided head-on

Over 38 people have died and 80 injured after two passenger buses collided in central Senegal.

The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday, January 8, near the town of Kaffrine, about 220 kilometres (137 miles) from Dakar.

According to a report by Reuters, the incident took place after the tire of one passenger bus burst.

This caused the bus to turn into the path of another, which was coming from the opposite direction

This resulted in one of the deadliest accidents in the recent history of the west African country.

Footage from the scene shared online shows the front of the two buses mangled.

Local witnesses said that debris from the accident was scattered across the area.

Meanwhile, Senegalese President Macky Sall has called for a nationwide morning after the accident shocked the country.

In a statement on Twitter, Sall said that he was profoundly saddened by the incident, and that he has announced a three-day period for mourning, which starts on Monday.

Je suis profondément attristé par le tragique accident routier de ce jour, à Gniby, occasionnant 40 morts et de nombreux blessés graves. J’adresse mes condoléances émues aux familles des victimes et souhaite prompt rétablissement aux blessés. — Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall) January 8, 2023

