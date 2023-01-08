By Anna Ellis • 08 January 2023 • 15:33

The number of bank robberies in Denmark fell to zero last year. Image: Nomad_Soul / Shutterstock.com

As beefed-up security and reduced use of cash in the Nordic country make hold-ups a lot less lucrative than they used to be.

Since the year 2000 when 221 bank robberies took place, bank heists have been steadily declining. According to data from Finance Denmark, an industry group for lenders, in the year 2021, Denmark had just one bank robbery.

Bank robberies are on the decline in other countries too, as the move away from cash to digital banking gives rise to cybercrime, such as hacks and phishing scams, which target bank details and other personal information.

Online banking fraud is increasing in Denmark, confirmed Michael Busk-Jepsen, Finance Denmark’s director of digitization. “In the olden days, the robbers went to the banks, now they go to the customers instead.”

Busk-Jepsen added: “It is very nice to see this statistic, especially because of the people working in the banks, and that they’re not being exposed to that anymore.”

