The Power Players: HedgeUp (HDUP) and Arweave (AR) make their mark in the Financial Industry

The crypto winter has pushed many investors to start scrutinizing the business models in the financial industry. As many crypto projects are pushed out by competition or financial hurdles, two of them make investors retain their hope: HedgeUp and Arweave, two projects set to revolutionise the financial industry.

HedgeUp Disrupts the Traditional Investment and Crypto Industries

HedgeUp is a unique project that takes investment to a new level. While experienced investors are familiar with available asset classes – such as stocks, bonds, cryptocurrency, or forex -small investors have never been able to diversify their portfolios by investing in alternative investments, such as gold, diamond, or aviation goods due to capital restrictions.

In reality, the global market for alternative investments was only about $9 trillion at the beginning of 2022 and is expected to double in size by 2027. Small investors can now tap into this tremendous potential by joining HedgeUp – the first decentralized platform which allows you to invest in alternative assets from only $1 using NFT technology.

HedgeUp uses its native token, HDUP, which can be purchased at a discount in the current presale stage. Once the project goes live, token holders benefit from many opportunities, such as buying asset-backed NFTs to diversify their holdings, generating staking rewards, trading NFTs on the HedgeUp NFT marketplace, or even buying 100% of the NFT and getting the goods delivered to their door.

Arweave makes history set in stone

Arweave is a blockchain system with a specific purpose: users make a one-time payment and then access unlimited permanent data storage. In October 2022, the crypto project boomed in popularity as Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced that it would utilize Arweave to store collectibles on Instagram – following this piece of news, AR’s token price skyrocketed by more than 60% in only 24 hours.

Essentially, this unique project makes permanent data storage a reality and sustainable. The so-called permaweb is essentially a web owned by the community, and all the content is safely stored and quickly retrieved when needed – and it’s available forever.

With such a simple yet strong use case, Arweave is a revolutionary financial industry project appealing to businesses and individuals alike. On the one hand, individuals or companies who need storage space pay a fee; on the other hand, individuals who have extra storage space are paid a fee to rent it, hence creating the permaweb.

Bottom Line

With such promising prospects, it’s not a wonder that investors rush to buy HDUP and AR. These two projects are unique and come with potent use cases. HedgeUp is the first platform to make alternative investments available for everyone. On the other hand, Arweave opens the door to a whole new world thanks to permaweb, which will allow permanent storage of data and information for a small, one-time cost shared among the community that participates in the permaweb and operates it.

