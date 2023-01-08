By Imran Khan • 08 January 2023 • 16:37

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocks Vanuatu island in the ring of fire. Photo by Martin Valigursky Shutterstock.com

The island of Vanuatu in the seismic faul tline around the Pacific Ocean was hit by a massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake

A tsunami warning has been issued after an earthquake of 7.2 magnitudes hit the island nation of Vanuatu.

According to a statement by the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake hit roughly 24 kilometres (15 miles) west of the Vanuatu Port-Olry, on Sunday, January 8.

The island of Vanuatu is inhabited by over 280,000 people and is extremely prone to natural disasters. This is due to the fact that this area has over 6 active volcanoes.

Aside from this, this island is also highly prone to regular cyclones as well as earthquakes.

After the earthquake, a warning was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center for all coasts located within roughly 300 kilometres (186 miles) from the epicenter.

The island is situated in the Pacific ring of fire, which is an arc of seismically active fault lines around the Pacific Ocean.

This region is home to over 450 volcanoes, including three, considered to be among the most active in the world, including Mount St. Helens in the US, Mount Fuji in Japan, and Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines.

Stretching for a span of 40,000 kilometres, this faultline is in the shape of a horseshoe and stretches from New Zealand to Chile, while passing through the coasts of Asia and Africa.

This ring of fire is also the location where over 90% of the world´s earthquakes occur.

The places which have a higher probability of seismic risk across the faultline include, the west coast of the US, Chile, Japan as well as the Soloman islands.

