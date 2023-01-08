Two power plants in Russian controlled Ukraine damaged after rocket strikes

By Imran Khan • 08 January 2023 • 14:18

Ukrainian strikes damage thermal power plants in Russian occupied Donet sk region

Two thermal power plants have been damaged, in the most recent rocket attacks by Ukraine in the Russian-controlled region of Donetsk.

According to a recent statement by Russian officials and the state news agency TASS, the attack took place on Sunday, January 8, after the two plants in Zuhres and Novyi Svit were hit by shelling from Ukrainian forces.

Initial reports had suggested that after the attack on the two plants, some people working there sustained injuries. Authorities now reported that one person who worked as an emergency service representative has died.

“The body of one dead woman was extracted from under the rubble at the plant”, said a quote by the agency.

The agency had also earlier mentioned that the attacks were carried out using multiple rocket launchers.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have reportedly hit a fire station in the Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Several people have been reported dead and injured, as per an official Ukrainian statement.

After the recent call by Russian President Vladamir Putin for a 36-hour ceasefire last week, Ukraine’s government accuses Russian forces of breaking the ceasefire.

On the other hand, Russian forces blame Ukraine for violating the ceasefire, and accuse them of continued shelling over the weekend.

