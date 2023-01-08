By Imran Khan • 08 January 2023 • 12:45

Two women arrested in Spain for carrying cocaine diluted in cosmetic bottles. Photo by Guardia Civil Spain

Guardia Civil in Spain arrested two women after finding over four and a half kilos of cocaine diluted in eleven cosmetic bottles after checking their baggage

Authorities in Spain have arrested two women, aged 25 and 28, for carrying up to four and a half kilos of cocaine, diluted in eleven cosmetic bottles.

The women were apprehended after agents working at the Federico García Lorca Granada-Jaén airport’s tax and border section detected two passengers “displaying unusually nervous behavior”.

The authorities said the women were on a flight from Madrid when they were stopped.

A statement issued by the Guardia Civil after the arrest said, “When the Guardia Civil agents who were at the baggage control noticed the nervousness of these two women, and they noticed that they were carrying an unusual volume of luggage, we suspected them of carrying some kind of illegal substance inside it”.

The police then started to conduct an in-depth inspection of the luggage and found almost four and a half kilos of diluted cocaine inside eleven cosmetic bottles.

The authorities then seized the cocaine and arrested the two women for an alleged crime against public health for drug trafficking.

“The Guardia Civil agents serving in the tax and border units are trained to detect suspicious behavior in order to facilitate the detection of those persons who may be committing this type of crime”, added the statement by the police department.

