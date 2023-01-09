By Anna Ellis • 09 January 2023 • 17:33

Alicante Digital Gaming makes the city the centre of eSports and videogames in the country. Image: Arsenii Palivoda / Shutterstock.com.

GGTech Entertainment, together with Esatur Servicios has created a complete gaming and eSports programme.

The programme is full of activities for all video game fans, who will be able to enjoy multiple leisure and entertainment areas.

Until January 15, visitors will be able to enjoy different gaming arenas and other gaming spaces where more than 60 esports tournaments with multiple prizes will be organised, including the final of the Virtual Regatta World Cup. There will also be free play areas, experiences based on virtual reality (VR), and a themed escape room that will mix virtual and face-to-face elements.

The activities are designed for all ages of the general public and are completely free of charge. The event is happening on Pier 14 of the Ocean Live Park (formerly the Race Village) in the Muelle de Levante area of Alicante.

In addition, there will be show matches with some of the most important content creators such as Suja, Nakoo, Andaluchino and D James, among others.

For more information head to the website: theoceanracenewport.com/ocean-live-park

