Almería NIBS: News in Brief from the Almería region

By Betty Henderson • 09 January 2023 • 17:25

Top news stories from the Almería region

Royal visit

Towns across Almería welcomed the Three Kings on their traditional ‘cabalgata’ parades through town centres and Almería city centre. Caspar, Melchior and Balthazar threw sweets and toys off floats in parades before bringing gifts to homes last week.

Rail route

Passengers travelling between Almería and Barcelona can now enjoy a new connection between the cities with an AVE service leaving Barcelona at 8:35am to arrive in Almería at 5:52pm. The journey requires only one ticket and offers travellers more flexibility.

Affordable living

A national report released at the end of 2022 revealed that Almería remains one of the most affordable places in the country to buy property. Almería’s average house costs €1,055 per square metre compared to the national figure of €1,507/m2.

Donation drive

Mojácar is aiming to boost its blood bank ahead of a busy 2023 with a blood donation session on Thursday, January 12 from 5:30pm until 9pm in the Salón Tercera Edad. Carboneras also has a donation drive on Monday, January 16.

Charity calendar

The Almería Association for People with Down Syndrome, Asalsido, launched a special charity calendar for 2023. The sustainably-themed calendar is on sale now and features images of local people that the organisation helps and will raise money for the group’s work.

Sporty solidarity

Sports fans came together for a pádel tournament in Huercal-Overa on Saturday, January 7 which aimed to raise money for a local charity supporting locals living with Alzheimer’s. All of the courts at the municipal sports centre were packed with competitors!