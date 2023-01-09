Ballet bonanza in Almería with festive performances of Tchaikovsky classics

By Betty Henderson • 09 January 2023 • 18:23

Ballerinas wowed in pastel coloured costumes for a festive performance of Sleeping Beauty in Almería

A TALENTED company of ballet stars took to the stage in Almería for a production of ‘Sleeping Beauty’, which delighted audience members. The performance on Tuesday, January 3 was the perfect festive period outing for families in the city.

The International Classic Ballet company put on an incredible rendition of the traditional fairytale ballet which premiered in St Petersburg back in 1890. Ballerinas pulled off impressive choreography created by A. Sharaev, Mariana Rusu and Andrey Sharaev to Tchaikovsky’s original soundtrack.

Ballet lovers packed into the Maestro Padilla auditorium for the performance and admired the dancers’ talent and marveled at the dreamy story of Princess Aurora’s fairytale. Dancers clad in pastel coloured leotards performed as Princess Aurora and other well-known characters in this version of the story including Cinderella and Little Red Riding Hood.

The Moldovan ballet company counts some of Europe’s most talented ballet dancers among its performers and is known for its intricately detailed performances. The company recently completed a busy festive period with simultaneous performances of other Tchaikovsky works including ‘The Nutcracker’.