By Anna Ellis • 09 January 2023 • 16:12

Bob Dylan and Charles Dickens couldn’t be more different, but both have fascinating stories to tell. Image: Bob Dylan Mural / Javea Players.

Pip Utton is a consummate storyteller, he can keep the audience for hours, leaving them wanting more of the same character or as one of his many other guises.

Why did Dickens’ novels make such an impact during his life and why do they continue to resonate to this day? Who would have thought he’d take a younger actress as his mistress in his last decade, touring America and in the UK to much acclaim.

Bob Dylan needs no introduction with a career spanning more than 60 years. Influenced early on by Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard, his repertoire evolved through folk [with Joan Baez] to gospel and beyond. Thanks to his unmistakable voice and unforgettable lyrics, Dylan brought the worlds of music and literature together as no one else had. Pip will reveal more gems about this iconic legend.

Catch Pip as Charles Dickins at the Javea Players Studio Theatre on January January 25 and 26, and as Bob Dylan on January 27 and 28. Doors open at 7:00.PM for curtain up at 7:30.PM. Tickets €14.

For more information or to book tickets, head to the website: /javeaplayers.com/

