Brazil´s Bolsonaro calls presidential palace storming by supporters “beyond the law”

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 January 2023 • 9:50

Brazil´s former President Jair Bolsonaro has criticised the storming of the presidential palace and other government buildings over the weekend by his supporters.

In a Tweet on Monday, January 9 Bolsonaro said that peaceful demonstrations are part of democracy but that those like the weekend´s storming of the palace are “beyond the law.”

Likening the storming and looting to those of the “left” in 2013 and 2017 he said: “Peaceful demonstrations, following the law, are part of democracy. However, looting and storming public buildings like today, like those from the left in 2013 and 2017, is beyond the law”.

– Manifestações pacíficas, na forma da lei, fazem parte da democracia. Contudo, depredações e invasões de prédios públicos como ocorridos no dia de hoje, assim como os praticados pela esquerda em 2013 e 2017, fogem à regra. — Jair M. Bolsonaro 2️⃣2️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) January 9, 2023

The authorities said on Monday that they had the situation under control and had so far arrested more than 400 people.

Terroristas invadiram Brasília e estão transformando a Esplanada numa praça de guerra pic.twitter.com/fxjufWQ7PD — George Marques 🇧🇷 (@GeorgMarques) January 8, 2023

Brasilia Governor Ibaneis Rocha tweeted that more than 400 people have been arrested adding: “We continue to work to identify everyone else who participated in these terrorist acts this afternoon in the federal district. We continue to work to restore order, and the authorities are working to identify more participants.”

In scenes reminiscent of those in Washington on January 6, 2021 the police initially showed restraint with demonstrators, with protestors angry at Bolsonaro´s loss then storming the palace and other key government buildings.

The demonstrations have been widely condemned across the world with France´s Emmanuel Macron tweeting: “The will and democratic institutions of the Brazilian people must be respected!”

