BREAKING: Tsumani warning issued after MASSIVE 7.9 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

By Chris King • 09 January 2023 • 19:12

Tsumani warning issued after MASSIVE 7.9 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

Indonesia issued a tsunami warning after an enormous earthquake of 7.9 magnitude was registered in the Banda Sea.

 

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.9 magnitude on the Richter scale has been registered this afternoon, Monday, January 9. Its epicentre was located around 368km (229 miles) northeast of East Timor in the Banda Sea, near the Tanimbar islands off the coast of Indonesia.

According to Indonesia’s seismological agency BMKG, the tremor was initially recorded as 7.9 but it was registered at 7.6 by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The quake reportedly occurred underneath the seabed, at a depth of 95km.

Tremors from this enormous quake were reported by seismologists and residents alike in places as far afield as Darwin in Australia. The earthquake happened in the early hours of Tuesday 10 local time (5:47pm UTC). There have been no reports of any casualties or damage caused by the tremor.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

