Court told former Georgian President Saakashvili has rapidly progressing dementia

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 January 2023 • 12:32

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili – Image paparazzza Shutterstock.com

The trial of former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, has been told by a neurologist that he has rapidly progressing dementia and is in urgent need of treatment.

According to the news site TVZ Vezda on Monday, January 9 he is being tried for illegally entering the country after he was stripped of his citizenship. He is said to have returned from America in a shipping container.

Neurologist Shaheen Emmanuel Lahani, who was questioned in court as a witness, said: “Saakashvili developed serious neurological disorders in prison, but most importantly he was diagnosed with rapidly progressive dementia.

Saakashvili has convulsions, loss of consciousness, and jumps in blood pressure. All this is more than serious.”

She continued saying that he needs qualified treatment in the U.S. or Europe and that he should receive a suspended sentence on health grounds.

It is understood that his hospital room was searched although for what purpose, is not known.

The divisive president who took Georgia from a communist state to an open western-style economy made the same mistakes a Gorbachev did in Russia. In both cases that resulted in massive job losses and economic pain for many.

The economy did grow by 10 per cent every year under his leadership and he did crackdown on corruption, however, he also alienated many resulting in separatist wars being fought in the 1990s with South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

The case against the former Georgian President Saakashvili, who has rapidly progressing dementia, continues.

