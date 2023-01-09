Did Medvedev just confirm Russia has used special measures to “deal” with traitors?

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 January 2023 • 7:49

Dimitry Medvedev - Image Anton Veselov / Shutterrstock.com

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev has said that in war there are always special measures that it is possible to act according to the “special rules of wartime” in relation to traitors who want the death of their Fatherland.

According to the Russian news agency TASS on Monday, January 9 Medvedev said on his Telegram channel the question arises as to how you deal with those that take to Telegram and the Internet by law and fairly. This includes those former members of Russia´s intellectual elite who now wish to bring down the government.

He said; “Of course, only according to the law, but if the law does not work or does not achieve the goal, then according to the special rules of wartime.

“Let us recall the experience of the Great Patriotic War and other countries. In times of war, there have always been such special rules.

“And quiet groups of impeccably inconspicuous people performing them effectively.

The issue arose once again with anti-Russian statements by actor Artur Smolyaninov prompting some parliamentarians to call for measures against Russian citizens who oppose their country.

Perhaps more importantly Medvedev´s statements are a veiled threat to those who oppose Putin and the war in Ukraine. It also confirms what many believe, which is that Russia is using special measures to “deal” with traitors as evidenced by the many top officials and businessmen who have died under mysterious circumstances since the war in Ukraine began.

