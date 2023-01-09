By Anna Ellis • 09 January 2023 • 18:14
Enjoy the 35th Edition of the Half Marathon in Torrevieja on February 26. Image: Medio Maraton Torrevieja.
The price is €15 for the half marathon and €10 for the 5 kilometres run. The registration period will remain open until February 23.
The circuit of the race is approved and is part of the national calendar of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation. Throughout the course there will be a large deployment with medical assistance to attend to any incident and a field hospital will be set up at the finish line. In addition to the Local Police and Civil Protection, around 200 volunteers, are expected to be present along the entire route of the race.
