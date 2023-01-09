By Anna Ellis • 09 January 2023 • 19:42

Experts suggest that Swedish house prices will level out in 2023. Image: Martin Bergsma / Shutterstock.com.

“We are now seeing prices start to level off.”

Hans Flink, sales and business development manager at Swedish brokerage statistics, confirmed to TT newswire that Sweden’s housing market was still in a better state than those of many other western countries.

“In Sweden, we have been spared the bubbles a bit as we do not have owner-occupied apartments where you buy and own 10 to 20 apartments that you rent out in good years and then have to sell in worse years. We have high price levels, but if you look at, for example, London, it is still very cheap in Sweden,” he said.

Flink didn’t think property prices would rise in 2023 but predicted more stability in the year to come. “We are now seeing prices start to level off.”

Jonas Rosen, CEO of the Mäklarsamfundet, the Association of Swedish real estate agents, said that if inflation stays high, and Sweden’s Riksbank is forced to raise rates more rapidly and higher than projected, that could mean further price falls.

