By Anna Ellis • 09 January 2023 • 16:53

Montgo Golf Society played their first competition of 2023 on Friday, January 6. Image: Montgo Golf Society.

Even with the very chilly conditions some brave and hardy members were still wearing shorts.

The competition at Oliva was sponsored by John Maccritchie and Montgo Golf wish to say a big thank you to John.

The winner was Pete Turner with 36 Stableford points. In second place on countback was Andrew Brown also with 36 Stableford points. In third place was Ruth Strasser with 35 stableford points.

There were two Nearest the Pin prizes on offer on the third Gents only and sixteenth Ladies only and taking home the spoils was Helmut Pertler and Ruth Strasser. The Golf Society had only one 2 today and that was won by the Captain.

Next week’s competition is a Stableford again sponsored by Ruth Strasser.

Montgo Golf have returning members booking in, so book in early via the website /www.montgogolfsociety.net/ to avoid disappointment.

