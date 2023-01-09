By Anna Ellis • 09 January 2023 • 16:53
Montgo Golf Society played their first competition of 2023 on Friday, January 6. Image: Montgo Golf Society.
The competition at Oliva was sponsored by John Maccritchie and Montgo Golf wish to say a big thank you to John.
The winner was Pete Turner with 36 Stableford points. In second place on countback was Andrew Brown also with 36 Stableford points. In third place was Ruth Strasser with 35 stableford points.
There were two Nearest the Pin prizes on offer on the third Gents only and sixteenth Ladies only and taking home the spoils was Helmut Pertler and Ruth Strasser. The Golf Society had only one 2 today and that was won by the Captain.
Next week’s competition is a Stableford again sponsored by Ruth Strasser.
Montgo Golf have returning members booking in, so book in early via the website /www.montgogolfsociety.net/ to avoid disappointment.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.