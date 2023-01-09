By Imran Khan • 09 January 2023 • 19:19
Over 32 people kidnapped at train station in Nigeria.
Photo by
Ogedengbe Tobi John
Shutterstock.com
Authorities in Nigeria have launched a search and rescue operation, after armed gunmen kidnapped at least 32 people
According to local reports, the incident happened at a train station in Edo state, southern Nigeria, after armed men entered shooting their AK-47s in the air. They then gathered all the people including travellers and train station staff, before taking them into a nearby forest.
Eyewitnesses cited in a report by the BBC said that some people who tried to run, were shot at and sustained bullet injuries.
“Many people had started using the train as the local road had become a no-go area, with huge ransoms being collected from families of kidnapped victims”, said Chris Osa Nehikhare, spokesperson Edo state government.
Nigeria has been witnessing a rise in incidents of kidnapping for ransom, aside from armed men targeting communities due to political reasons.
The country also witnessed a major massacre in 2022, after nice train passengers were killed by armed gunmen, while several were taken hostage.
Meanwhile, local media reports suggest that two children have been released by the kidnappers, and one woman with a child also managed to escape.
