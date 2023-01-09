Prince Harry berates Jeremy Clarkson over his Sun newspaper column about Meghan Markle

By Chris King • 09 January 2023 • 0:25

During the ITV interview with Tom Bradby, Jeremy Clarkson came in for heavy criticism from Prince Harry about his newspaper column in which he wrote about Meghan Markle.

During his interview on ITV this evening, Sunday, January 8, with Tom Bradby, Prince Harry berated television personality, Jeremy Clarkson. He referred to the former Top Gear presenter’s recent Sun newspaper column in which he spoke bout Meghan Markle.

Clarkson’s words sparked a massive debate and huge controversy after stating that he ‘hated’ the Duchess of Sussex on a ‘cellular level’. He also wrote of how he dreamed about Meghan being paraded naked through the streets, as per a scene from ‘Game Of Thrones’.

His article went on to become the most complained about story ever, receiving in excess of 20,800 complaints. It was eventually withdrawn from the publication’s website and they issued an apology to the Duchess.

The Duke of Sussex told his interviewer, “When we’re talking about accountability, just recently, which I know you know about, the Jeremy Clarkson article…”.

“So not only was what he said horrific and hurtful and cruel towards my wife, but it also encourages other people around the UK and around the world, men particularly, to go and think that it’s acceptable to treat women that way”, he stressed.

The Sun published an apology in the aftermath of Clarkson’s article, which read: “In last Saturday’s Sun, Jeremy Clarkson wrote a comment article about the Duchess of Sussex. It provoked a strong response and led to a large number of complaints to Ipso, the independent press regulator”.

It continued: “In a tweet earlier this week, Jeremy said he had made a ‘clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones’, which had ‘gone down badly with a great many people’ and he was ‘horrified to have caused so much hurt’. He also said he will be more careful in future”.

“Columnists’ opinions are their own, but as a publisher, we realise that with free expression comes responsibility. We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry”, it concluded.

Harry and Meghan’s reaction was to brand the apology a publicity stunt. Their spokesperson said at the time: “The fact that the Sun has not contacted The Duchess of Sussex to apologise shows their intent. This is nothing more than a PR stunt”.

It continued: “While the public absolutely deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence and misogyny”.

“A true apology would be a shift in their coverage and ethical standards for all. Unfortunately, we’re not holding our breath”, the statement concluded.

