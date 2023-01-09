‘Racist comments’ made by Lady Susan Hussey to Ngozi Fulani defended by Prince Harry

By Chris King • 09 January 2023 • 0:49

Image of Prince Harry. Credit: Alan Fraser Images/Shutterstock.com

In his ITV interview, Prince Harry defended the alleged racist comments made by Lady Susan Hussey towards Ngozi Fulani.

During his ITV interview with Tom Bradby this evening, Sunday, January 8, Prince Harry defended the incident in which Lady Susan Hussey is alleged to have made racist comments towards Ngozi Fulani.

Referring to the incident that occurred while both women were at Buckingham Palace attending a charity event. While engaged in conversation, Lady Susan asked Ms Fulani where she ‘really came from’. The Duke of Sussex said he thought the subsequent reaction by the press was ‘horrendous’.

“All we’ve ever asked for in the last – certainly the last few years – is some accountability. And I’m very happy for Ngozi Fulani to be invited into the palace to sit down with Lady Susan Hussey and to reconcile because Meghan and I love Susan Hussey. Meghan thinks she’s great”, he told Bradby.

“And I also know that what she meant – she never meant any harm at all. But the response from the British press, and from people online because of the stories that they wrote was horrendous”, he added.

As a result of the fallout in the aftermath of the incident, the Queen’s former lady-in-waiting quit an honorary role. Ngozi Fulani was also forced to temporarily close down her Sistah Space charity as a ‘ safety precaution’.

