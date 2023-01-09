Spanish cuisine recognised as one of the best in world according to visitors’ ratings

By Betty Henderson • 09 January 2023 • 12:39

Dishes including Spain’s gambas a la Plancha earned the country third place on a global cuisine ranking

THE famed Spanish cuisine is once again in the global spotlight thanks to a new ranking which placed Spain in third place for the ‘World’s Best Cuisine’. TasteAtlas released its 2022 rankings on Friday, January 6, giving Spain an overall score of 4.59 stars out of 5.

The ranking of global cuisines is released by gastronomic experts at the platform each year who identify top dishes, ingredients and restaurants in each country and compile reviews from diners to find the most popular global cuisine.

The last year’s list was topped by Italy with a score of 4.72 stars. The country’s speciality ingredients of Parmigiana Reggiano, pesto and prosciutto were highlighted as favourites.

Greek cuisine came a close second in the rankings with a score of 4.69 stars, thanks to its top rated foods of Kalamata, Gyros and Moussaka.

Spanish cuisine came in third place in the global ranking thanks to delicious dishes including Gambas a la Plancha, Jamón Iberico, and Manchego cheeses. Restaurants in Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Santiago de Compostela and Barcelona were highlighted as the best places to try authentic Spanish dishes.