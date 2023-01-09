By Imran Khan • 09 January 2023 • 20:11

Spanish government plans to approve new regulations for green hydrogen projects. Photo by Alexandros Michailidis Shutterstock.com

Prime minister Pedro Sanchez says his cabinet will approve new orders aimed at regulating the first four Spanish green hydrogen projects

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced a plan by his cabinet to approve a new order aimed to regulate the first four hydrogen projects to be set up in the country.

The projects are a part of the Hydrogen Roadmap for 2030 in Spain and include a total of 11 facilities for producing green hydrogen.

Sanchez during a speech in Madrid announced that his government plans to approve €74 million, as an initial subsidy for those projects.

He also said that presently over 20 percent of the world´s green hydrogen projects are located in Spain.

Spain´s government through these projects aims to make the country an energy powerhouse, that is capable of exporting hydrogen to the rest of the world as well as helping Europe ensure energy independence.

As Spain has plenty of sunshine as well as close proximity to the sea, this country plans to become a major player in this market across the world.

Green Hydrogen can be defined as hydrogen produced after using only renewable energy and is seen as a possible solution to decarbonizing everything from commercial ships to aircrafts.

Experts predict that this technology has the potential to account for over 30 percent of the fuel used globally for land and maritime transport by 2050.

This technology also could be key to helping store energy sourced from renewable energy infrastructures.

