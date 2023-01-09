Suez Canal is blocked again as cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain runs aground

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 January 2023 • 9:09
M V Glory - Image Candler
According to Leth Agencies on Monday, January 9 authorities are on the scene trying to re-float the vessel.
GROUNDING IN SUEZ
M/V GLORY grounded while joining Southbound convoy near to Alaqantarah.
Suez Canal Authority tugs are currently trying to refloat the vessel.
— Leth (@AgenciesLeth) January 9, 2023
GROUNDING IN SUEZ
M/V GLORY grounded while joining Southbound convoy near to Alaqantarah.
Suez Canal Authority tugs are currently trying to refloat the vessel.
— Leth (@AgenciesLeth) January 9, 2023
The M/V Glory was apparently on its way from Ukraine with a cargo of grain destined for Africa when it ran aground. It is not known how the incident occurred with the Glory part of a convoy of ships.
Authorities have not provided any indication of the impact the grounding has had on shipping through the canal, nor have they provided any indication as to when the vessel will be freed.
By all accounts, the grounding is not as serious as that of the Ever-Given last year, which managed to fully block the canal affecting shipping for nearly a week.
The Suez Canal remains the main and safest thoroughfare for shipping between Europe and the East. If it is blocked and remains so for anything length of time it could once again affect supplies of components for manufacturers already reeling from higher costs and logistics issues.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.