Suez Canal is blocked again as cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain runs aground

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 January 2023 • 9:09

M V Glory - Image Candler

The Suez Canal is once again blocked after a cargo ship ran aground this morning.

According to Leth Agencies on Monday, January 9 authorities are on the scene trying to re-float the vessel.

GROUNDING IN SUEZ M/V GLORY grounded while joining Southbound convoy near to Alaqantarah. Suez Canal Authority tugs are currently trying to refloat the vessel. — Leth (@AgenciesLeth) January 9, 2023

The M/V Glory was apparently on its way from Ukraine with a cargo of grain destined for Africa when it ran aground. It is not known how the incident occurred with the Glory part of a convoy of ships.

Authorities have not provided any indication of the impact the grounding has had on shipping through the canal, nor have they provided any indication as to when the vessel will be freed.

By all accounts, the grounding is not as serious as that of the Ever-Given last year, which managed to fully block the canal affecting shipping for nearly a week.

The Suez Canal remains the main and safest thoroughfare for shipping between Europe and the East. If it is blocked and remains so for anything length of time it could once again affect supplies of components for manufacturers already reeling from higher costs and logistics issues.

