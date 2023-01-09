By Imran Khan • 09 January 2023 • 15:23

Swiss party wants referendum to stop climate change law. Photo by Nicostock Shutterstock.com

Swiss People´s Party plans to call for a referendum aimed at blocking a draft law to cut greenhouse gas emissions

Switzerland’s right-wing Swiss People´s Party (SVP) is planning to call for a referendum in the next few days, aimed to stop a new law drafted to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The statement regarding the referendum was made by a party official, according to Reuters.

As per Swiss law, the proposed referendum could be in motion if only 50,000 people sign it, and Monika Rueegger, SVP energy spokesperson, cited in the report, said that numbers in excess of that have already signed up.

The SVP is a national conservative party that is a part of the coalition government in Switzerland. Members of this party have been campaigning against the law aimed at making Switzerland carbon-neutral by 2050, but have failed until now to gain backing from other parties.

The new legislation in draft to go carbon-neutral aims to increase investments into renewable energy as well as speed up the pace of cutting CO2 emissions in the country. This transition would also require funding in excess of 2 billion Swiss francs (€2.02 billion).

But the SVP argues against this concept stating, this would lead to further problems during the present energy crisis, which has been triggered across Europe after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This happened primarily due to western sanctions against Russia which resulted in Moscow reducing the supply of gas across Europe.

The party has meanwhile declined to mention the exact number of signatures it has managed to gather until now.

