By Anna Ellis • 09 January 2023 • 19:08

The organisers of Miss France beauty pageant return victorious after feminist group bring lawsuit. Image: Jade ThaiCatwalk / Shutterstock.com.

On Friday, January 6, a Paris court backed the organisers of the event after dismissing claims that the beauty pageant’s selection process was discriminatory.

In October 2021, a couple of failed contestants joined forces with the “Osez le Feminisme group” (Dare to be Feminist) and alleged the pageant organisers were breaking French labour law.

The plaintiffs argued that the requested criteria meant the aspiring beauty queens had to be taller than 1.70 metres, single and a representation of beauty.

The labour court in the Paris suburb of Bobigny rejected the feminist group’s argument and, after the ruling, the organisers of the pageant – the Miss France Company and Endemol Production – issued a statement saying they were “pleased their arguments had been listened to”.

“Miss France continues to promote all women”, they added.

The latest pageant in December 2022 involved fewer eligibility requirements, now any woman over 18 years old of any height and child-bearing status can enter and visible tattoos were allowed for the first time.

