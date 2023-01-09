By Anna Ellis • 09 January 2023 • 18:01

The Orihuela Medieval Market set to return in style after a two-year break due to the pandemic. Image: Orihuela City Council / Tourism.

The historic centre becomes the ideal setting to recreate the Middle Ages by holding the Medieval Market.

The market is a much-awaited event, where joy and fun are guaranteed with recreational activities for all ages: music, dances, puppets, theatrical entertainment, and workshops on ancient crafts. Shows will transport the visitor to the past with a special atmosphere, where the smell of spices, the colour of the handmade products and the taste of the food cooked in the different stalls are not lacking. A festival for the senses!

The Councillor for Festivities at Orihuela Town Hall, Antonio Sanchez, announced on Radio Orihuela that the next edition of this market, to be held on February 3, 4 and 5 (subject to change)and will extend its route to the Plaza de Santiago.

This is the return of this section which years ago formed part of the route of the medieval souk which starts at the Puerta de la Olma and runs through the whole of the old quarter, this year going a little further into the Rabaloche neighbourhood.

The origin of the fair dates back to 1272, when King Alfonso X “the Wise” granted an annual fair to Orihuela.

