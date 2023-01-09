By Anna Ellis • 09 January 2023 • 17:05

The Written Word Group are looking for fellow writers and lovers of the written word. Image: LOGVINYUK YULIIA / Facebook.com.

Ten have already signed up but it’s not too late to join the fun.

The brains behind the group is Berni Albrighton who moved from the UK to Spain over two years ago. In 2009 she began to write The Old Man of Tiritiri Matangi, a book inspired by 12 months of volunteering on a conservation island in New Zealand. It took four years to complete, find an illustrator to bring the book to life and then self-publish.

Berni belonged to a group of writers who met regularly to discuss their work. The group held events that gave a platform for writers to publicly read their work to an open, nonjudgmental audience. The meetings were so inspiring that Berni would love to create a group along similar lines.

During a recent conversation with fellow writer, David Holman-Hill Waters, the pair decided to create an opportunity for lovers of the written word to come together.

From January 13 every Friday from 10:00.AM until 1:00.PM at the Almanzora Group of Friends library in Albox they will meet to talk about their writing, share ideas and see what develops. They would welcome people who like to write, whether that be poetry, stories, scripts, or anything in the format of the written word, and think that a get-together with like-minded creative individuals could be of interest.

For more information contact Berni Albrighton by email at: [email protected]

