This Spanish city will give you the best value for money in 2023

By Betty Henderson • 09 January 2023 • 14:07

As well as being picturesque and brimming with history, the northern city of Palencia is also Spain’s most affordable city.

AMID the increasing cost of living, many of us are looking for changes to save money. One study has found the cheapest city to live in, in Spain, so if you’re looking to switch it up, check out this city in northern Spain.

The study released by insurance specialists, Kelista, on Monday, January 8 revealed that living costs in Palencia are 30 per cent lower than the Spanish average. During the project, cities were compared on 14 key economic indicators including housing, transport, taxes, and leisure.

Residents in the city make an average of €23,500 per year, meaning they get better value for their money than most other cities in the country.

Second place went to the enclave of Melilla, with costs of living 17 per cent below the national average. Other cheap places to live include Lugo, Logroño, Cáceres, Zamora, and León.

On the other hand, the most expensive places to live were unsurprisingly Barcelona and Madrid. San Sebastian in the Basque Country was also ranked as having one of the highest costs of living.