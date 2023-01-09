Three Spanish towns selected for World Tourism Organisation’s ‘World’s Best Villages’

By Betty Henderson • 09 January 2023 • 12:15

The medieval town of Alquézar has been chosen by the World Tourism Organisation as one of the best villages for tourism

IT’S no secret that Spain is one of the most exciting destinations for tourists, but the United Nations’ World Tourism Organisation recently selected three towns for its ‘Best Tourism Villages’ ranking, more than any other country.

The list, released back on Tuesday, December 20, selected Rupit in Catalonia, Alquézar in Aragon, and Guadalupe in Extremadura for recognition in its prestigious list of best villages for tourism. The towns selected must meet a tight criteria and assessment from an independent Advisory Board on aspects including sustainability, health and safety, governance and cultural and natural resources.

All three of the Spanish towns have rich medieval histories, striking architectural characteristics, and have branched out in rural tourism in recent years to offer experiences including wine and food tours, camping opportunities and outdoor activities.

The most recent rankings selected 32 towns from 18 countries for the award. Representatives from the towns are invited to collect a prize at a global awards ceremony in Saudi Arabia from Monday, February 28 to Tuesday, February 29.