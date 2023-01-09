Two dead after house fire in the Malaga town of Fuengirola

By Chris King • 09 January 2023 • 18:08

Image of the fire that broke out in the Malaga town of Fuengirola. Credit: Mark Peters

A fire that broke out in an apartment block in the Malaga town of Fuengirola claimed the lives of two people.

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, two people died and several others were affected by smoke inhalation after a fire broke out today, Monday, January 9. The incident occurred on the terrace of a housing block in the Malaga municipality of Fuengirola.

The emergency switchboard reported receiving a number of calls from concerned neighbours informing them of the blaze in a building located on Avenida de Miramar.

They immediately deployed the town’s Fire Brigade to the location, along with crews from the municipalities of Mijas and Benalmadena.

An ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre (CES), as well as patrols from the Guardia Civil and the National and Local Police were also dispatched.

It was verified by the firefighting team that two people had died as a result of the fire. A spokesperson for Fuengirola Local Police confirmed that several people had been affected by smoke inhalation and were receiving treatment.

