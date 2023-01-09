By Imran Khan • 09 January 2023 • 16:49

Two women killed after Russia strikes Ukraine market. Photo by Masik0553 Shutterstock.com

Firefighters along with rescue workers rushed to a market in eastern Ukraine after it was hit by Russian missiles killing two and injuring four others

A Russian missile strike in eastern Ukraine has killed two women and injured four others. The strikes took place in Shevchenkove, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the city of Kharkiv.

A 10-year-old girl was also wounded after the attack, as per a statement by the region’s prosecutor, quoted by Reuters.

The statement also said, “Russian army committed another act of terror against the civilian population as a child was wounded and two women were killed,” adding, “an enemy missile hit the territory of the local market”.

It also said that an investigation has been opened into the bombing in order to consider it a war crime. The Ukraine government claims that the market was attacked by strikes from an S-300 air defence system from the Belgorod region that borders Ukraine.

Footage of the aftermath was also reportedly posted on the Telegram messaging app, which shows rescue workers going through debris, as well as a large crater.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky´s office also posted a photo online that shows rescue workers trying to pull out a woman from underneath the rubble.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.