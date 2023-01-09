By Chris King • 09 January 2023 • 4:03

More than 400 arrested after rioting by Jair Bolsonaro supporters in Brazil

400 supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro have been arrested after they stormed the Planalto Palace housing the Supreme Court in Brasilia, Brazil.

UPDATE: Monday, January 9 at 04:05am

More than 400 people have been arrested in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia after rioting broke out in the vicinity of the country’s Presidential Palace and Supreme Court on Sunday, January 8.

According to preliminary estimates, around 5,000 people are believed to have taken part in the riots. Detainees face up to 12 years in prison under Brazilian law.

The recently-elected President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, tweeted: “I was just tonight at the Planalto Palace and at the STF. The coup plotters who promoted the destruction of public property in Brasilia are being identified and will be punished. Tomorrow we resume work at the Planalto Palace. Democracy always. Goodnight”.

Estive agora à noite no Palácio do Planalto e no STF. Os golpistas que promoveram a destruição do patrimônio público em Brasília estão sendo identificados e serão punidos. Amanhã retomamos os trabalhos no Palácio do Planalto. Democracia sempre. Boa noite. 📸: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/qkyVZHQQdz — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 9, 2023

Ibanez Rocha, the Governor of the Federal District posted on his official Twitter profile @IbaneisOficial: “I come to inform you that more than 400 people have already been arrested and will pay for the crimes committed”.

“We continue working to identify all the others who participated in these terrorist acts this afternoon in the Federal District. We continue to work to restore order”, he concluded.

Venho informar que mais de 400 pessoas já foram presas e pagarão pelos crimes cometidos. Continuamos trabalhando para identificar todas as outras que participaram desses atos terroristas na tarde de hoje no Distrito Federal. Seguimos trabalhando para que a ordem se restabeleça. — Ibaneis Rocha (@IbaneisOficial) January 8, 2023

Sunday, January 8 at 8:32pm

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, this evening, Sunday, January 8. The building also contains the country’s seat of power, the Supreme Court.

Their actions follow a previous invasion of the National Congress in coup acts against the newly-elected president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. They called for the military to stage a coup and overthrow the government.

Today’s group of protestors broke through a police barrier and climbed the ramp that gives access to the roof of the buildings of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. Some even managed to enter inside the legislative headquarters.

#Update: Just in – Reports that Jair #Bolsonaro supporters, are currently engaging and clashing with police officers around the National Congress building in #Brasilia, #Brazil. pic.twitter.com/lVyTeWzcc0 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 8, 2023

Wearing yellow and green shirts and carrying Brazilian flags, the crowd also attacked vehicles belonging to the Legislative Police, which provides security for Congress. Protection barriers were destroyed as the protesters, armed with sticks, confronted the police officers who tried to unsuccessfully hold them back by firing tear gas.

Since the day after the elections on October 30, in which Lula defeated Bolsonaro, hundreds of radical Bolsonaro supporters have been camped out in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasilia, as reported by elperiodico.com.

🚨#BREAKING: The National Congress building in #Brazil, has been completely overwhelmed by Jair #Bolsonaro supporters pic.twitter.com/mWNwz0EGij — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) January 8, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: Supporters of former #Brazilian President Jair #Bolsonaro have entered the main hall of the National Congress. pic.twitter.com/J73nvttUM8 — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) January 8, 2023

