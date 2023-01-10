By Anna Ellis • 10 January 2023 • 16:40

2023 holidays in Spain and the Balearics. Image: Alfonso de Tomas / Shutterstock.com.

The 2023 working calendar sets 12 public holidays.

Ten of them will be celebrated throughout Spain, while the remaining two will be regional holidays: the Day of the Balearic Islands and Easter Monday.

The number of non-working days in 2023 is the same as in 2022, but with one significant change: 26 December, the second Christmas holiday, will not be a regional holiday.

This decision has been taken by the Consell de Govern, which has only been able to set Wednesday, March 1, (Day of the Balearic Islands) and Monday, April 10, (Easter Monday) and has not had the opportunity to substitute any state holiday that falls on a Sunday.

In 2022, for example, Labour Day fell on a Sunday, which allowed the government to replace it and establish three additional days in addition to the state holidays, including December 26.

Therefore, in 2023, the national and regional public holidays will be as follows: Friday, 6 January (Epiphany of the Lord), Wednesday, 1 March (Day of the Balearic Islands), Thursday 6 April, (Maundy Thursday), Friday 7 April (Good Friday), Monday, 10 April (Easter Monday), Monday 1 May (Labour Day), Tuesday 15 August (Assumption of the Virgin Mary), Thursday 12 October, (National Holiday), Wednesday, 1 November (All Saints’ Day), Wednesday, 6 December (Constitution Day), Friday, 8 December (Immaculate Conception Day) and Monday 25 December (Christmas Day).

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.