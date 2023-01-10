Albir’s unofficial mascot swans into 2023 delighting residents and visitors alike

By Betty Henderson • 10 January 2023 • 12:21

Paca, Albir’s elderly swan basks in the sunlight before heading into a new year

ALBIR’S revered swan, Paca has entered 2023 with typical grace, a year in which she is estimated to turn 33 years old! The veteran swan has become a social media star in recent years and is well-loved by the local community.

In images snapped on Friday, December 30 Paca was seen basking in the late December sunlight and locals shared the pictures wishing the senior swan a Merry Christmas.

Paca was taken under the wing of a local animal charity in 2022 after being spotted with her neck entangled in a fishing line. Somos Gos de Altea animal charity have taken an increasingly hands-on role in the swan’s life in recent years due to fear about her declining health, but Paca continues to defy expectations with her lengthy lifespan.

In addition to being admired by residents and visitors to Albir alike, Paca has inspired artwork, poetry and souvenirs, and become the unofficial mascot of the town.

Paca has been a part of the town for much of living memory and animal lovers ask visitors to admire the swan, but from a distance to avoid scaring her.