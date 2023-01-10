By Anna Ellis • 10 January 2023 • 13:23

Alicante City Council takes a step forward in the implementation of its Sustainable Energy Plan. Image: Alicante City Council.

The Council are set to install 3,063 photovoltaic solar panels on thirty municipal buildings.

This will make the city a benchmark in the reduction of electricity consumption by renewable energies in Spain.

The change will represent a firm commitment to renewing energy efficiency and is an initiative implemented through the Department of Infrastructures, installing the modules on the roofs of Social Action, Youth, Sports, Markets, Culture, Local Police, Fire Department and the Town Hall.

The aim of the project is to increase the use of renewable energies for the production of electricity and thermal uses in buildings and public infrastructures, in particular, favouring small-scale generation at points close to consumption.

On Tuesday, January 10, the Councillor of Infrastructures, Jose Ramon Gonzalez, pointed out that “with these new panels we will achieve a clean energy production of 1.0109 Mw and a reduction in CO2 equivalent emissions of 868.71 Tn/year”.

The investment is €998,809 and as explained by the mayor of Project Coordination, Antonio Peral, “these works have been subsidised with the line of aid for low carbon economy projects, promoted by local authorities, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and managed by the IDAE, with the aim of achieving a cleaner and more sustainable economy”.

The work of installing solar panels has been carried out in recent months and with it, according to the mayor Jose Ramon Gonzalez, “a saving of nearly €1M to the municipal coffers and provide clean and free electricity in our facilities that meet the requirements for installation, a very beneficial project that is committed to investing in renewable energy that will generate significant economic savings.”

