Antiques found by woman clearing house in Santa Pola likely date back to Roman Empire

By Betty Henderson • 10 January 2023 • 14:25

Local police show off the historical artefacts which could reveal more about Santa Pola’s Roman history

ONE local woman got quite the shock when historians revealed the historical significance of three huge Roman urns that she found while cleaning. The woman found the ceramic urns while preparing a property in Santa Pola for the market.

The woman made the archaeological find in a basement back on Monday, December 5 and reported it to the local Guardia Civil police force, thinking that they might have some historical value.

Experts from the Universidad de Alicante say the urns were likely used for transporting supplies like oil and water during the Roman Empire. The urns could date back to before 100AD.

After announcing the find on Tuesday, January 10, local police say the urns will now be cleaned and investigated by a team of specialist archaeologists and historians. The urns are likely to go on exhibition in the town’s Museo del Mar after investigation.

The police thanked the woman for notifying them and reminded the public that failing to declare historical artefacts belonging to the public domain could land them with a fine.