England and British and Irish Lions rugby legend passes away aged 76

David Duckham MBE, the former England and British & Irish star passed away aged 76.

David Duckham MBE, arguably one of the greatest rugby union players of all time, passed away today, Tuesday, January 10, at the age of 76. The legendary England winger was a member of the successful British & Irish Lions team that toured New Zealand in 1971.

At club level he represented Coventry from 1967 to 1979, making his England debut against Ireland in 1969. Originally playing as a centre, Duckham was eventually converted to a winger at international level, going on to be capped 36 times by his country, scoring 10 tries. His final match for England was at Murrayfield in 1976 against Scotland.

In 1973 Duckham was the only Englishman to be a part of the Barbarians side that defeated the mighty All Blacks 23–11 at Cardiff Arms Park. During the first half of this match, the rapid winger made a run that has become part of rugby folklore. At one point, his change of direction was so quick that even the cameraman momentarily lost sight of him.

“Coventry Rugby is incredibly sad to learn of the news that David Duckham; ex Coventry, England and British and Irish Lions player, has died, aged 76. Donned as arguably the ‘greatest’ ever Coventry player, our thoughts go out to David’s family at this difficult time”, said a tweet from Coventry Rugby.

It continued: “The club will demonstrate a minute’s silence prior to kick-off at this Saturday’s match against Jersey and will be looking to organise a celebration of life for David, subject to conversations with the family. Rest in peace, David”.

