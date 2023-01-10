BREAKING: New York’s World Trade Centre station evacuated after suspicious package found

By Chris King • 10 January 2023 • 21:49
New York's World Trade Centre station evacuated after bomb threat
The World Trade Centre station in New York City was evacuated by the NYPD this afternoon, Tuesday, January 10. Just before 1:30pm, an alert was issued by the force on its Twitter profile that read: ‘Due to a police investigation please avoid The Oculus at this time’.
ADVISORY: Due to a police investigation please avoid The Oculus at this time.
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 10, 2023
It is believed a possible bomb threat was received and that a suspicious package had been found in the station. According to online social media reports, there are currently no PATH trains running on the line to the World Trade Centre in the heart of New York City’s Financial District.
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
