One dead after shooting incident outside Frontier Mall in Cheyenne, Wyoming

One person is reported to have died after a shooting incident outside the Frontier Mall in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

One person is reported to have died on the evening of Monday, January 9, after a shooting incident that is believed to have occurred in the parking area outside the Cheyenne Mall in Wyoming.

Police units were deployed to the location at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard after reports of shots being fired. The incident took place at around 6pm local time and the shooter is believed to have escaped on foot. It has been reported that the coroner has been contacted and is on his way to the scene.

Alex Farkas, a spokesperson for Cheyenne Police Department confirmed to fox3now.com that shots had been fired ‘in the area of the mall’. She added that the suspect was still at large and urged the public to avoid the area. No description or details on the suspect were given.

A post on the official CPD Facebook page read: “Police are still actively searching the area for the suspect. Police are responding to a shooting in the area of Frontier Mall located at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard. Please avoid the area”.

Active shooter in Cheyenne, WY. Fled the Frontier Mall on foot and is still an active manhunt as of 8:00pm MT pic.twitter.com/KMgfJdm7vh — Kasey Kiel (@kasey_kiel) January 10, 2023

Shooting at Frontier Mall parking lot. Cheyenne Police are searching for the suspect who fled on foot. I'm listening to "Cheyenne Police, Laramie County Sheriff, Fire, EMS". Listen on @ScannerRadio https://t.co/gBa0SYzYgi — Charlie Payne (@Charlie10691521) January 10, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

