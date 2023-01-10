By Chris King • 10 January 2023 • 21:16

Romanian court orders the continued detention of Andrew Tate and his brother

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have seen their appeal rejected and will remain in a Romanian prison.

A judge in the Romanian Court of Appeal in Bucharest has this evening, Tuesday, January 10, refused the appeal lodged by Andrew Tate against their 30-day detention. As a result, he and his brother Tristan must remain in custody.

The pair spent six hours in front of a closed court. Their two alleged accomplices, Luana Radu and Georgiana Naghel, also face the same decision. “I am very disappointed. The measure seems excessive to me”, said their lawyer, Eugen Vidineac.

Tate’s legal representative had hoped to use the fact that his client had fathered small children in the country would work in his favour. He urged that Tate should be set free so that he could care for them.

Speaking about fathering children during an interview last September with The Times, Tate told the publication: “‘I am certain I will have more children than 99.9 per cent of the population of the western world. Double-digit children. And they all adore me”.

The British-US national stands accused of recruiting and trafficking young women in Romania. Along with the other three, he is alleged to have forced these women to work in online pornography. They were said to have been seduced by the former kickboxer and subsequently held against their will in his luxury villa.

