BREAKING Russia announces new military equipment for 2023

10 January 2023

Russia has announced the new military equipment the armed forces will receive in 2023, with additional items that show promise still being worked on.

According to the Russian state news agency TASS on Tuesday, January 10 the following new equipment will be put into use:

22 launchers with intercontinental ballistic missiles Yars, Avangard and Sarmat

3 Tu-160 strategic missile carriers

the Borey-A nuclear submarine cruiser Imperator Alexander III

4 submarines and

12 surface ships.

They have also said they plan to increase the supply of high-precision hypersonic missile systems “Dagger” and “Zircon” and that further equipment may be supplied.

The news that Russia is to put new military equipment into use for 2023 comes as the country steps up its operations in Ukraine.

