Centenary celebrations for Elche Football Club kick off with a celebratory toast

By Betty Henderson • 10 January 2023 • 14:44

Centenary celebrations for Elche Football Club began with a banner drop and a toast

AN ELCHE football club welcomed in the new year and its 100th year on Tuesday, January 10. Elche C. F. marked the huge milestone with a toast where fans came together to celebrate their shared passion.

The Federación Peñas del Elche fan group organised the event alongside members of the club’s management and City Council Department for Sport to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the club’s registration.

Energetic fans came together for the toast on Tuesday morning before placing a banner on the bridge to the city marketplace reading, “The story of a feeling. The pride of an entire city”.

Local Councillor for Sports, Vicente Alberola gave a speech saying, “Today we’re celebrating one of the most important events in our city’s history. Today is a day to celebrate and be happy, we have a team in the First Division and an excellent stadium”.

The club are set to launch a programme of events to mark the centenary next week which will include exciting initiatives including commemorative awards for the 100 oldest fans of the club, an exhibition, a contest for local school children, and themed stadium visits.