Details of the planned upgrade for the Paseo Maritimo on display

By Anna Ellis • 10 January 2023 • 16:54

Details of the planned upgrade for the Paseo Maritimo released. Image: Palma City Council.

Four information panels have been placed in the area, next to the Oceanographic Centre of the Balearic Islands explaining the planned upgrade.

The information relates to aspects such as the space for pedestrians, the incorporation of more trees and flowerbeds, the connections with the adjacent neighbourhoods, the children’s play areas and the extension of the green zones. The area to be remodelled is 3.5 kilometres and 183,670 m², has a budget of €38M and a completion date of 20 months.

Palma’s Mayor, Jose Hila confirmed: “It is very exciting and transforming work which designs the new Palma that we are building. We are in a space that has always been a barrier between the city and the sea, it is also the city’s seafront, one of the most important spaces, which will be transformed and give Palma a more modern image.”

The mayor affirmed that “the new Paseo Maritimo is the future of the city, a space in which the visitor will be the protagonist.”

“Politics is about planning for a better future, and it is thanks to this way of working together between Palma City Council and the Balearic Islands Port Authority (APB) that this commitment to transforming the city has become a reality. This will be accompanied by another emblematic commitment, the Palma tram, which will begin this very year, 2023,” he added.

