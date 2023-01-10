By Anna Ellis • 10 January 2023 • 13:35

Elche to invest €100,000 for the remodelling of the Plaza El Parquet in Calle Antonio Machado. Image: Elche City Council.

The work is expected to be completed in approximately two months time.

On Tuesday, January 10, the Councillor for Infrastructures, Hector Diez, reported that: “The work will start on Monday, January 16.”

The public space located a few metres from the Plaza Crevillent is bounded by Calles Antonio Machado, Concepcion Arenal and Doctor Sapena. The Councillor pointed out the area is about 1,300 square metres in size and has a large number of traditional establishments and restaurants with terraces, as well as banks.

He confirmed: “The enclave is in poor condition due to the passage of time and will not be given a facelift as the residents had been requesting, but works will give rise to a new plaza as a result of its complete renovation and modernisation.”

Included in the remodelling all the urban furniture such as benches and litter bins will be changed, and modern LED street lamps will be installed and relocated to gain new points of light.

