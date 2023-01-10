England to ban single-use plastic plates and cutlery

By Chris King • 10 January 2023 • 3:54
Image of plastic single-use items.
Credit: Sarah2/Shutterstock.com
“I am determined to drive forward action to tackle this issue head-on. We’ve already taken major steps in recent years – but we know there is more to do, and we have again listened to the public’s calls”, said Ms Coffey.
She continued: “This new ban will have a huge impact to stop the pollution of billions of pieces of plastics and help to protect the natural environment for future generations”. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), is due to confirm this move on Saturday 14.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.