EXPLAINER: What are your consumer rights during Spain´s annual sales?

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 January 2023 • 11:27

Spain sales – Alfredo Maiquez / Shutterstock.com

With the annual winter sales well under way many people will be taking advantage of the discounts on offer, but do they understand what their consumer rights are?

According to news site Telecinco on Tuesday, January 10 the rights of consumers do not change during the sales period.

Although some countries allow stores to change their policies during the sales, Spain is noit one of them. That means you are covered by the same laws that exist throughout the year.

So what does that mean?

Firstly, stores cannot change the methods of payment to cover the sale, with the law requiring them to continue offering the same payment methods offered throughout the year. That means no “cash only” offers.

Secondly, the same guarantees must be offered and cannot be reduced because the item is on sale. Since January 1,2022 companies are obliged to repair or replace the product or service.

Thirdly and perhaps most importantly for many, is that return policies cannot be altered on sale goods. If the store allows goods to be returned during the year, then they are obliged to do the same with sale items.

Who does it apply to?

The law makes no distinction in this regard when it comes to physical or online purchases. So irrespective of who you buy the goods from the same policies must apply.

What are my obligations?

As you would expect you need to be able to return the product in good order, unused and ideally in its original packaging.

Furthermore you need to be able to produce the slip showing the purchase, stores not obliged to take goods back or to issue a refund if you cannot prove you purchased the item.

However, some stores who make use of loyalty cards can track your purchases that way.

The stores obligations

Stores offering sales have to display the start and finish dates and times of the sale at all times.

Prices also need to show the original price plus the reduced or the discount percentage and if online they need to show the number of items available. Defective products may not be offered as part of the sale.

Remedial action

Should a store not adhere to the law then you can contact the Municipal Consumer Information Offices (OMIC) of the municipalities or to the Consumer arbitration boards that exist throughout the territory both regionally and locally.

The service to ensure that your consumer rights are respected during Spain´s annual sales is provided free.

