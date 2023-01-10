Festive fun isn’t over in Moraira as the town prepare for the Sant Antoni festival

By Betty Henderson • 10 January 2023 • 12:58

Moraira traditionally holds a huge bonfire to celebrate Sant Antoni’s legacy during festivities in the town

THE holiday season might be over but the festivities aren’t finished in Moraira! The town is holding its traditional Sant Antoni festival over the weekend, bringing a bonanza of top-quality entertainment, delicious local food, and cultural activities for all to enjoy.

The action will kick off on Friday, January 13, with a traditional tree planting and decoration ceremony. Activities will last all weekend with three packed days of activities to commemorate the legacy of Sant Antoni.

Traditional parades with giant puppets will bring the magic of the festival to the streets of Moraira on Saturday evening, followed by a huge shared community meal where locals are invited to bring products to share and eat together.

Sunday will similarly see plenty of parades fill the streets, as well as a special honorary mass at 11am, followed by a blessing for all local animals. Musical entertainment will take place all afternoon on Sunday followed by another delicious traditional meal!

The saint, sometimes known as Anthony the Great was born in modern-day Egypt and became the patron saint of animals, which are a focus of Moraira’s festival.